YOUNGSTERS and staff at this York school are celebrating this morning.

After an inspection, Ofsted inspectors have applauded York’s special primary school Hob Moor Oaks – where all pupils have special educational needs and or disabilities – declaring it is “well led by caring leaders.”

In a report where the school continues to be “good”, as it was at the last visit in 2013, inspectors say that pupils follow an ambitious curriculum that is adapted to meet their individual needs. “Reading is highly prioritised and an important part of school life. Pupils enjoy books and reading,” they say.

“Pupils’ needs are well met by caring and supportive staff who ensure that pupils benefit from high-quality provision. Pupils access a range of dedicated specialist classrooms with specialist resources. These include a sensory room and a therapy pool.

“Leaders are ambitious for all pupils. They ensure that staff have high expectations for pupils… curriculum pathways are well-structured, and each is developed to support pupils’ individual education, health and care plan targets. Pupils are taught well.”

Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust, which operates Hob Moor Oaks alongside six other schools in York and 23 primaries overall, said: “Well done to the team for a magnificent Ofsted report! Special schools are highly complex and demanding emotionally and physically and yet also they are the most rewarding places to work.

“Huge congratulations must go to Olivia Hargreaves, Hob Moor Oaks' head teacher, who has galvanised the staff and has a firm belief in education for all.”

Hob Moor Oaks, which is located on the same site in Green Lane, Acomb, as the mainstream Hob Moor Community Primary, has 116 pupils aged between three and 11 and makes provision for pupils with visual impairment, profound and multiple learning difficulties, specific, moderate and severe learning difficulties, autistic spectrum disorder and social, emotional and mental health issues.

The Hob Moor schools joined Ebor in 2018.When it came to areas where the school could improve spectors said that in some lessons, learning activities and resources distract pupils from their learning.

And also that on some occasions, staff miss opportunities to embed learning and revisit new knowledge. This means additional learning opportunities are missed in and out of lessons.

Head, Olivia Hargreaves, said: “I am so pleased for our dedicated, hardworking staff and for our brilliant, brilliant children, Hob Moor Oaks is such an inspirational place, we have a wonderful school community and this recognition from Ofsted is much appreciated.”

Inspectors said that governance of the school is effective, with governors who have an accurate understanding of the school’s strengths and areas to develop. “Governors encourage leaders to use external support to ensure that the school’s provision meets the needs of all pupils,” says the report. “This outward-facing practice is effective in ensuring that the curriculum meets pupils’ specific SEND, and in developing staff expertise.

“Staff value the support provided by leaders. They say it is an honour to work at the school.”