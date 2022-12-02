ONE more death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in the York trust.

A total of 541 people had died in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday (December 1) – up from 540 the week before.

They were among 17,791 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 - and whose usual residence was in York.

A total of 173,360 deaths were recorded throughout England by Thursday – up from 172,941 last week.