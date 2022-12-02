EMERGENCY crews have been called in to help a woman on roof in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 4.39am today (December 2) to Cliff Bridge Terrace in Scarborough.
A service spokesman said: "Scarborough crew were requested and stood by, with North Yorkshire Police, for a woman on a flat roof approx 20 feet from the ground.
"Less than an hour later, the young woman moved away from the edge and into the care of police officers."
