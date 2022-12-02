A CAR has come off the road and collided with an electricity pylon in a North Yorkshire village.

Emergency services were called out at shortly after 3am this morning (December 2) to Ebberston after reports of a car crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene.

A spokesman said: "Pickering crew responded to a request from North Yorkshire Police to make a vehicle safe after it had left the road and come to rest against an electricity pylon in a field.

"The woman driver, who was in her 50s, was unharmed and out of the vehicle – a Dacia Duster.

"Firecrew made the car safe by disconnecting the battery and confirmed that the pylon was undamaged."