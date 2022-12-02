A CAR has come off the road and collided with an electricity pylon in a North Yorkshire village.
Emergency services were called out at shortly after 3am this morning (December 2) to Ebberston after reports of a car crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene.
A spokesman said: "Pickering crew responded to a request from North Yorkshire Police to make a vehicle safe after it had left the road and come to rest against an electricity pylon in a field.
"The woman driver, who was in her 50s, was unharmed and out of the vehicle – a Dacia Duster.
"Firecrew made the car safe by disconnecting the battery and confirmed that the pylon was undamaged."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article