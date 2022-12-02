CHARACTERS from one of our best-loved Christmas stories have been brought to life in sculpture form at a popular York park.

If you go down to Homestead Park in Clifton you will see the likenesses of Scrooge and Tiny Tim from Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol.

The sculptures have been woven out of willow and made by local artist Leilah Vyner, of Dragon Willow in Tadcaster.

Tom Hepburn, parks and landscapes manager for the Homestead, said: "Leilah is an incredibly talented artist who we have worked with for several years now, producing some outstanding sculpture on a variety of themes such as Winnie the Pooh, Wallace & Gromit and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

"This year's wintery display features six characters from Dickens' A Christmas Carol alongside a festive willow Christmas tree.

"Tiny Tim and Scrooge appear with the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come, as well as that of Jacob Marley - Scrooge's former business partner."

A Christmas Carol willow sculpture at Homestead Park. Photo by Lisa Young of Press Camera Club

Lisa Young, from Press Camera Club, took these fantastic photos of the new sculptures.

Tom added: "We chose this story because it always resonates with our visitors young and old. It's a seasonal story with a strong morality about how to treat those around you - whether you read the original book or watch the Muppet film version!"

The sculptures arrived this week alongside new winter bedding display.

Tom said the planting was made up of more than 3,000 pansies of all colours, and is underplanted with over 1,000 tulip bulbs which will start emerging in the spring.

This board tells visitors all about the sculptures and the story

It was all put together by the Homestead Park gardening team with the help of gardeners from Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, work placement students from Blueberry Academy, and volunteers from the local community.

The sculptures will be in place until the new year.

The park is open every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

