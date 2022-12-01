TWO local bus routes have been saved thanks to City of York Council.

The loss-making services have been under threat after the operator announced plans to axe them from December 10.

The affected services are the 412 service from Wetherby to York, which runs through Tockwith and Rufforth, and the number 13 Saturday service between Haxby and Copmanthorpe.

The services are operated by Tockwith-based Connexions, who report a slump in demand since the pandemic, fuelling losses which already existed before its lockdowns.

A deal has now been struck to allow both services to continue until March, when the new short term contract will be reviewed.

City councillors have welcomed the news but warn that the long term sustainability of the services is still at risk if Government doesn’t step up to support the bus industry.

Coun Anne Hook (Lib Dem- Rural West York) was delighted to Lib-dem led council had saved the service, which was also the only one serving Rufforth.

She continued: “It’s crucial that as many people as possible now use the service to ensure that once March comes around the operator can see the benefits and financial case for sustaining the service in the long term.

“This intervention by the Council is, however, no substitute for a sustainable long term approach to running bus services which are facing unprecedented challenges. The Council will not be able to continue to plug in the gaps of Government inaction.

She added: “Unless the sector receives urgent long-term support from the Government, both financially as well as through driver recruitment, more services are likely to face cancellation as the real extent of the bus crisis becomes clear. Government really needs to wake up and act now before it’s too late.”

Haxby and Wiggington Councillor Andrew Hollyer was similarly delighted the number 13 Saturday service is safe until at least the end of March 2023.

Coun Hollyer (Lib-Dem) said: “Thank you to the 500 people that signed our petition and filled in our survey, the responses made clear how much this service is valued by many local residents.

“We now need the Government to step up to provide the on-going funding needed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the service beyond March 2023."

Craig Temple, Connexions managing director told the Press, he too was extremely happy the services have been saved.

“I’m pleased that City of York Council has stepped in to allow us to continue to provide the service to customers. We did not want to give it up.”

Mr Temple declined to say how much support the council was giving.

“It’s enough to cover our costs. We are not greedy. We are not a PLC. We just get enough to continue the service.”