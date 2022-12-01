Berry’s is finally going to have its third store in the city now that its design has been agreed with City of York Council.

The jeweller announced a year ago that it was to open a third shop at the junction of Stonegate with High Petergate, something it had hoped would take place in the Spring.

However, it has had to accommodate changes to its plans at 60 Stonegate to satisfy council planners for the heritage building, which dates back to 1646.

The jeweller, which has other branches further down the street at 1 and 52 Stonegate, can now undertake a range of works to the Grade II-listed building.

They include repairs to the roof, internal walls, windows and render, a new shop door entrance, and new toilets. There will be fewer signs than originally planned and changes to proposed glazing to satisfy conservation staff.

Council planners concluded the proposals “will respect the special historic and architectural interest of the building and the character of the conservation area.”

When they were announced last December, Berry’s said its new store, which will have an area of 70m2, would host a brand-new dedicated Patek Phillipe showroom and the company’s own Berry’s Fine Jewellery portfolio.

The council approval comes as planners also backed schemes in Davygate concerning Beaverbrooks and Breitling, effectively creating a jewllery quarter in the area.