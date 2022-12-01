York’s iconic Bettys Café and Tea Rooms have raised an incredible £17,239 for a local charity over the past year.

Staff at the venue on St Helen’s Square voted last September to choose York Mind as their charity of the year for 2021/2022.

Such a vote is an annual event for the landmark Harrogate-based company and it follows from staff choosing St Leonard’s Hospice the year previously.

The nomination came as a result of the ever-increasing need for mental health support.

The branch staff wanted to support York Mind as a way of saying thank you for the services they provide to the local community, and also in memory of a staff member who they tragically lost last year after ongoing struggles with their mental health and addiction.

Freya Flaherty, Corporate Fundraiser at York Mind said: “The determination the team at Bettys York have shown over the last year is astounding.

“They are truly committed to supporting the local community and have done such a great job of running successful fundraising events time and time again; whether it’s sponsored walks and bike rides, quiz nights, tuck shops or jumble sales. Bettys York seem to be able to turn their hand to it all.”

Freya added: “Thank you so much from the whole team at York Mind, the money you have raised will have a huge impact on our ability to continue to offer mental health support to those who need it most across York.”

York Mind is an independent local mental health charity which aims to empower individuals experiencing mental ill health.

Originally formed in 1956, the independent charity has a long history of providing mental health services in York and its surrounding areas and runs key projects that include Counselling services, young people’s services and mental health training.

Heather Lister, Charity Coordinator at Bettys York said: “Getting involved in fundraising brings us together as a team as we are all working towards a common goal. Whilst fundraising for York Mind it has been great to provide notice boards, leaflets and information to staff about looking after their mental health and promoting the services offered by York Mind."

She added: “If you are looking to get involved with a charity then talk to your people. Find out what causes are close to them or have affected them personally and allow people to have a voice.”

To find out more please head to the York Mind website www.yorkmind.org.uk