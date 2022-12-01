FOUR men arrested following the death of a man who died after a disturbance at a York jeweller's, have had their bail extended into the New Year.

As previously reported by The Press, 39-year-old Sam Diatta, from York, tragically died after a disturbance at Mappin and Webb jewellers in Coney Street last month.

A medical investigation is being conducted into the cause of his death.

North Yorkshire Police say that four men, who were initially arrested in connection with the report, have been interviewed and released on bail pending the results of police and medical investigations and they have now had their bail extended while the investigation continues.

As The Press reported at the time of the incident on July 26, North Yorkshire Police officers received several reports of a disturbance at the store and upon arrival a man was being restrained by a member of the shop staff and members of the public.

Unfortunately Sam began to have medical difficulties and was taken to York Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 6.40pm.

Anyone who witnessed the Mappin and Webb incident and has not yet come forward is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the Major Incident Team. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 405 of July 26.

North Yorkshire Police referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, but they have previously said they will not be investigating the police’s actions in response to the incident.