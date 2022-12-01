A fashion brand with two outlets in York has been saved.

However, Joules will be closing 19 branches across the country.

The retailer - famous for its posh wellies- has branches in Stonegate and the MacArthur Glen Designer Outlet.

As previously reported, some 130 stores and 1,600 jobs were at risk when the company went into administration last month.

Now, it has been announced that Next has bought the troubled retailer, along with founder Tom Joule.

The deal will see the closure of 19 shops and the loss of 133 jobs.

Next said it plans to continue to run around 100 of Joules’s 124 stores and transfer over around 1,450 shop and head office workers.

Next will own a 74% stake in the business, with Tom Joule owning the remaining 26%.

The pair beat competition from South African firm Foschini Group, which owns the Whistles and Phase Eight brands.

The sale price was £34 million, with Next also snapping up Joules’s head office in Market Harborough for £7 million.

Chief executive officer Jonathon Brown will continue to lead Joules, with Next saying the brand will retain management autonomy.