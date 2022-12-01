YORK City heroes are set to be immortalised at the site of the club's former home.

The history of the old Bootham Crescent football ground - home to York City for 89 years up until 2021 - is set to be preserved with streets and apartment buildings on the new development to be named after York City legends.

READ MORE: Latest on man arrested after egg throwing during King Charles York visit

Having received the necessary approvals from City of York Council and Royal Mail, York-based housebuilder Persimmon now has the names chosen by York City supporters.

In addition to two street names previously mooted, Persimmon have now said a third street on the new development will also be named after a fan favourite. And, as well as the three street names, four three-storey apartment buildings will also honour some of those players and managers who graced the turf and dugouts of Bootham Crescent.

The Press, working with Persimmon and the players' families, will reveal the name of each individual and their story in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Filming planned for York next week

It is a result of fans and residents putting forward their suggestions of deceased individuals whose memory should be honoured at the site with nearly 200 submissions received.

Over recent months, Persimmon has worked with former York City Stadium Development Director Ian McAndrew and the York City Supporters’ Trust to collate those suggestions and put forward the seven names now approved by City of York Council.

Mr McAndrew said: “Bootham Crescent created memories for thousands of people. Players, managers, all those involved in the running of a football club and of course the fans both past and present. That thought alone has made it a privilege to work alongside Persimmon on the naming of roads and buildings that will form part of the redevelopment of the old stadium.

"To speak to the relatives of those remembered and hear their stories and memories has been emotional for us all and for me unforgettable.”

Scott Waters, Managing Director, Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce the names of seven York City heroes to be etched into the fabric of the new Bootham Crescent development.

“Given the special memories thousands of fans will have, we always wanted to ensure that the legacy of both the ground and the people who played and worked here was preserved in a fitting manner.

“We’ve therefore been working closely with the club and the Supporters’ Trust over the last two years to make sure that the views of fans have been at the heart of the process in finalising these exciting legacy plans.

“It’s been great to hear how delighted and rightly proud the families of those individuals put forward by the fans are and we’re looking forward to welcoming all the families back to see the street and building names be officially unveiled.

“In the meantime, we also continue to work with the Supporters’ Trust on plans for a York City memorial garden and will be providing further updates on this in the new year.”

Paul Bowser, York City Club Historian said: “Bootham Crescent was a cherished place of pilgrimage for York City supporters, and a constant in the sporting heartbeat of this city.

“It is wonderfully fitting that so many parties have come together in recognition of the need to commemorate its footballing and social history. There were many worthy nominations suggested for those who had contributed to the rich history of York City FC and Bootham Crescent, none more so than the names being unveiled.”

The former Bootham Crescent ground and the planned new development (Image: Newsquest)

The new Bootham Crescent development will provide 93 new homes in Clifton with 19 to be transferred to a housing association including houses to be made available for social rent and discount sale.

Construction is due to start in Spring and is expected to last two years.