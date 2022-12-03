IT'S Small Business Saturday - and we are giving a shout out to some of your favourite local businesses.

We asked our readers via Facebook to tell us about the York traders that meant the most to them.

Almost 300 people replied, covering a wealth of local, independent businesses.

Click here to see all the replies.

The Press likes to shine a light on local businesses through its Trader of the Week feature. This is completely free and local businesses or their customers can put in a nomination via this online form: www.thepress.co.uk/trader

So who are the local businesses you love? Here's what you told us:

Many people mentioned Thora & The Prince, the Haxby gift shop run by Rachel Stott, who was our Trader of the week earlier this year too!

Sherri Wilcox gave a shout out to Dark Horse espresso bar on Shambles Market declaring: "Best coffee in York".

Phyl Underwood said: "Big shout out to 52 Broadway Coffee Shop. An amazing community hub."

Caroline Smith nominated a favourite spot in Micklegate: "No 84 Cafe the food is always great, portions are good value for money and the family that run it day in day out never stop smiling and always make you feel valued. My favourite lunchtime venue!"

Nusrath Zaman said: "Partisan at Micklegate is the best."

Sarajayne Hunton posted about LS Cakery, saying " They ooze talent and cater for any event. They literally create what dreams are made of in cake form."

Sarah Blackworth gave her thumbs up to Plush Café in Stonegate and said: "The most incredible staff, fantastic coffee and cakes, and great atmosphere! Always a fabulous treat!"

Jon Noble posted: "A big shout out for Paul Brownie Browne and his team at PC Revamp. Much more than phone repairs."

Grace Rutherford said: "The Portal Bookshop 5 Patrick’s pool, a lovely safe place for LGBT people to go and lovely owner who cares. And DGMS windows, Clifton, always excellent. Neat and tidy workers and lovely staff all round."

Rico Hebby said: "Richardsons of Woodthorpe butchers for all their hard work and amazing meat."

Joni Southall said: "See York Run York for running events around York."

Holly Garner said: "Gill Clarke Independent Speech & Language Therapist - for anyone on long waiting lists for NHS speech and language I recommend Gill."

Lindsey ODonovan said: "ShapeitFit - the most amazing PTs."

Melanie Fox sang the praises of Verity Garrington, female body coach and said: "The most inspirational person, truly invested in empowering women to achieve their fitness goals."

If you would like us to feature an independent trader in York, please get in touch via the send now button below