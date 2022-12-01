A FRONT door window has been smashed during a criminal damage incident in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened in Loders Green in Eastfield, Scarborough between 5 -5.30pm on Tuesday (November 29) - where an unknown offender has smashed a window on the front door of a residential building.
North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Officers said they would be particularly interested to speak to any residents who have doorbell cameras, who may have captured footage of the incident or anyone acting suspiciously at the time.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email sarah.green@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Sarah Green.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220211741 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.
