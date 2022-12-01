A month of events to celebrate and promote business in York has ended.

The York Business Festival 2022 concluded on Wednesday after 30 free events, both in person and virtual.

It took place throughout the whole of November, from the 1st to the 30th.

The event, organised by City of York Council, was the first month-long festival, replacing the York Business Week, which has taken place annually for over a decade.

This year’s programme was developed around City of York Council’s objective of ‘Growing the Economy for Today and Tomorrow.’

The festival kicked off by focusing on building an economy driven by good business as part of a launch event at the Guildhall.

The four weeks of the festival featured themes of good business and ethical, inclusive growth, sustainable growth, carbon reduction, workforce development and the city’s global links.

One event featured BBC Business Editor Simon Jack speaking on a range of issues.

Coun Ashley Mason, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “The festival has showcased the very best of York’s business community, helped develop ideas and links and inspire local businesses."

The Institute of Directors (IoD) North Yorkshire branch also staged events at the Guildhall and at York St John University.

Vice Chair Ian Garner said: “One of the Festival’s themes, ‘An economy driven by good business’ was a perfect fit with the IoD’s purpose, which is: ‘Better directors make a better world’.”

Anna Hastie, Head of Corporate Training at the University of York, also praised the success of an event it held to ensure businesses have the right skills for future success.

During the festival, the spotlight was on York as a global city, celebrating the city’s strengths as a centre for inward investment.

Business leaders from across York’s food and drink sector also heard from the Department for International Trade (DIT) about ways to break into international markets.

Young Entrepreneurs also heard tips from business leaders on how to grow their businesses and prosper.

The event ended with a reception in the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall and an upbeat speech from council leader Keith Aspden, noting major capital projects in the city, including a new Haxby station, the York outer ring road dualling and York station’s frontage.

Helen Simpson from York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership spoke in favour of the government’s devolution deal. It promises the region a mayor, a ‘pot of money’ and devolved powers.

She said government ministers take notice of regional mayors and it was people in this region who know best what our priorities are.

“Stand shoulder to shoulder and get a bit of control back,” she added.

People are asked to fill a City Council questionnaire at York Business Festival 2022 - Event feedback survey (surveymonkey.co.uk)

Comments are also sought on devolution by December 16 at: www.ynydevolution.com/