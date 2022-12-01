CHARACTERS from a Christmas book have set up home in an independent gift shop in York.

The festive display in the window of Cleggs in Goodramgate York has a very special story behind it.

The characters are all from a book created by Cleggs's owners - Mark and Nicky Jones.

The book - Maisie’s Magical Christmas - follows the success of the couple's illustrated Christmas story book, Santa’s Trousers, which was published last year.

Written and illustrated by the duo (under Mark’s pen-name Jon Markes), the books use images of characters and scenery Nicky has created.

Mark said: "Maisie’s Magical Christmas is a delightful children’s story about friendship and community.

"The story is based around Maisie, who is a ‘Reclaimer’ – one of a group of characters, designed and made by Nicky using recycled materials. ‘Reclaimers’ care for the environment, creating things from other people’s rubbish and bits and pieces gathered from nature. They are joined by a cast of festive animals some of which appeared in last year’s book, Santa’s Trousers."

Characters in both Maisie’s Magical Christmas and Santa’s Trousers are available to purchase from Cleggs’s shop at 6, Goodramgate. The books are available from the shop and also from Amazon.

The window display shows a market scene from Maisie’s Magical Christmas populated by characters from the story.

