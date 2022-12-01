A 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York, remains on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police say the man has not been charged with any offences at this time.

He was detained following an incident as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrived at Micklegate Bar just before 11am on November 9.

Police acted quickly to detain a man when eggs flew towards the Royal couple who were meeting the Lord Mayor and members of the Civic Party at the time. Neither was hit.