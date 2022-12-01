A STORE in York is launching its third Delivering Joy campaign to help spread festive cheer to local communities this Christmas.

The campaign from Dunelm, which started in 2020, encourages customers to donate gifts to local residents who would otherwise be likely to go without a gift over the festive period.

Shoppers simply need to take a pre-written tag from the store’s Delivering Joy Christmas tree, which details a much-needed gift tailored to a local anonymous person. Shoppers then return an appropriate gift to the store before December 11, attached with the original tag, where it will be donated to a local individual in need.

Shaun Westwood, store manager at Dunelm York, said: “Following the success of the Delivering Joy campaign over the last few years we can’t wait to see what this year brings.

“Our hope is that by offering cost-free initiatives, we are making it easier for customers to continue to contribute to the community.”

As part of the initiative, Dunelm’s York store is also calling out for crafty customers to get involved in its in-store Knit and Stitch workshops. Knitters of all abilities can get involved by signing to the free in-store workshop which will take place on Friday December 4 between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Sign up here.