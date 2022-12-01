A TOP York attraction is to close to the puplic next week for filming to take place.

Fairfax house will be closed to visitors from Monday, December 5 through to Friday, December 9 due to filming, reopening to the public on December 10.

The historic Georgian building in Castlegate is no stranger to film crews with BBC drama Gentleman Jack and ITV's Victoria filmed there back in 2018.

This time secrecy surrounds the project, which is rumoured to be about former Prime Minister Harold Wilson and could be for The Ghost of Harold Wilson, a thriller based on a meeting between Wilson and two journalists during the cold war and starring It's a Sin and The Witcher actor, Shaun Dooley, in the title role.

Harold Wilson, smoking his trademark pipe, on his 65th birthday (Image: Newsquest)

Previous filming for Victoria - a drama about the life of the young Queen Victoria starring Jenna Coleman - and Gentleman Jack - a TV drama based on 19th-century diarist, entrepreneur and mountaineer Anne Lister, saw the house closed for several days.

Fairfax house was first built in 1762 as a dowry for Anne Fairfax, the only surviving child of Viscount Fairfax.

The house was renovated by the Civic Trust between 1982 and 1984 and now hosts a selection of exhibitions throughout the year.

Visitors to the house can currently see their Christmas whcih features 200 miniature mice dressed in handmade traditional 18th Century clothing hidden around the museum.

The 'A TownMouse Christmas’ exhibition is open till December 23 (Image: Fairfax House)

Starting with Christmas morning, each room of Fairfax House will represent a different moment of a traditional Georgian Christmas leading up to a Twelfth Night party in the red saloon.

The town mice are there in every room, stealing cheese and wine, or skiing down the bannisters.

Curator Sarah Burnage said: "We are delighted to bring this family-friendly exhibition to Fairfax House.

"We really hope our visitors will enjoy seeking out the cheeky mice hidden throughout the historic interiors. They have been expertly crafted by our amazing team of volunteers, in bespoke costumes mimicking the human Georgians who inhabit the rooms too."

Curator Rachel Wallis said: "This exhibition really is the first of its kind for Fairfax House – it brings the fun back into a Georgian Christmas. It adds a lot of whimsy and means that there’s something for all the family - everyone will love this exhibition.”

Children 16 and under go free and general admission to the exhibition is £7.50.