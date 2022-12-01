The long-running saga of the Four Alls Inn near York looks set to be over.

Planners have approved a scheme to convert the pub on the A64 at Sutton On Forest into a drive-thru Starbucks with offices.

The approval follows Teesside-based Dennis Harley Developments boosting measures to combat drainage problems, the issue which led City of York Council earlier this year to refuse the same scheme.

However, the saga began in 2019 when Punch Taverns sought approval to knock the pub down and replace it with two five-bed houses. Despite some opposition, this application was granted and remains in force until July 2023.

Now, the approved plans will change the use of the empty pub into a café and drive-thru, with offices on the first floor.

A single storey extension at the back would be demolished, with a canopy erected. The single storey section at the side would become retail.

Work has also started retrospectively on a larger car park, and two attenuation ponds will help deal with drainage issues.

Planning staff say they understand Starbucks will be the café and drive-thru operator but no details have been given as to the retailer or who will occupy the offices.

“The proposal is expected to employ approx. 25 people,” continued their report.

The planners note that the loss of a public house was accepted in the previous granting of planning permission to demolish the pub for two houses.

Their report recalled how Savills began marketing the site in April 2019 and did not receive any formal offers.

Alternatives of a community facility also came to nothing, so the council accepted that either pub or community uses were commercially unviable.

Changes to the windows were judged to be out of keeping but planners noted the building was approved for demolition and it was not a heritage asset.

They also said lighting of the venue was acceptable and would not harm nearby residents and neither would any smells from the cafe kitchen.

Changes to access from the A64 would also take place, with slip road access being shortened, but a priority junction and pedestrian refuge being built.

Council staff also request that operating hours are restricted to 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 11pm Sundays and Bank holidays. Deliveries have a shorter timeframe to minimise disturbance to neighbouring properties.

Council planners concluded the proposal met a range of local and national planning policies.

However, they imposed a range of conditions.

These include ensuring that watercourses in the area are free-flowing before surface water and drainage works can begin.

Provision must be made for the parking of cycles, as well as electric vehicle charging points.

Measures also include protecting nesting birds during construction and the site being landscaped.