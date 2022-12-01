A MAN had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in a North Yorkshire town.

The incident happened at around 7.55pm on Wednesday (November 30) in Forest Avenue in Harrogate - and involved a silver Nissan Micra and a pedestrian.

The Micra was turning right from Starbeck High Street onto Forest Avenue when it collided with a male pedestrian.

The man was taken to hospital with serious head and shoulder injuries - where he remains in a stable condition.

The stretch of road was closed while officers investigated the scene.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, officers are appealing for any dashcam footage of the collision.

If you can help, please email adam.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Smith.

Quote the reference number 12220212446 when providing any information.