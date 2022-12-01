A mural designed by a talented Harrogate artist has taken pride of place at Leeds Bradford Airport, as well as major food and drink exhibitions up and down the country.

The Bedale-based HECK food company commissioned Lizzie Anthony to design the mural inspired by the company.

Lizzie said: “The initial idea of a ‘journey’ came from the colourful collection of vehicles in which the family and friends behind HECK travel up and down the country. I thought, how can I not make a journey out of their eclectic collection of motorbikes and side cars, a converted ice cream truck and their trusty hot van serving sausage sarnies?

"The Keebles are massive dog lovers and their four-legged friends are very much part of the HECK family, so I made sure to include them too. I was blown away by the Leeds Bradford mural, it was my biggest achievement to date.”

HECK’s Becky Keeble said: “We love the mural so much. It really embodies the energy, enthusiasm and spirit of our team. Lizzie is a good family friend who went to school with many of us and in the summer holidays used to sell sausages at the shows, so she knows us very well!”

For more information on Liza Helen’s work visit www.lizahelen.com.