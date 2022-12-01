A SUPPORT group in York, set up more than 50 years ago, has now raised more than £300,000 for a cancer charity in the city.

Back in 1968 a group of friends that live on the outskirts of York, in the village of Dunnington, started fundraising for cancer charities after one of them lost a sister to cancer. The ladies came together as they said they wanted to do something to help others affected by the disease.

Ever since 1992 the group have been fundraising solely for York Against Cancer (YAC) – wanting the money raised to go to local cancer patients and their families.

Anne Abbiss, current chair of the Dunnington Cancer Support Group, said: “The group was founded by Mrs Gladys Clay with the help of Mrs Mary Bradley, Mrs Nancy Sellers and Mrs Nancy Andrews. Their first donation for was to Cancer Research in London.

"How wonderful is it that their vision to help people whose lives have been touched by cancer is still realised today."

The group as it exists today is a charity shop selling second-hand goods, operating from the village Reading Rooms in Dunnington.

The fundraising group, still led by a team of local volunteers, usually generates around £20,000 a year for York Against Cancer - and since 1992 has contributed a massive £314,777 to the charity.

The group was formed by a group of friends in 1968 (Image: UGC)

The income is generated from the charity shop as well as their regular coffee mornings, jumble sales and even fashion shows, all of which goes towards the cancer support services offered by York Against Cancer for people across the region.

York Against Cancer’s services include things such as free transport to radiotherapy treatments at St. James’ Hospital in Leeds, a seaside break offered to cancer patients, funding for ground-breaking cancer research at The University of York, free exercise classes at the LNER Community Stadium and the ongoing costs of The Leveson Centre, a brand new cancer support centre, set to open in the next few months.

Julie Russell, York Against Cancer CEO said: “The Dunnington Cancer Support Group has made so many of our services possible over the years that we are eternally grateful for. The money raised goes straight towards local cancer care, it’s unbelievable really, that such a wonderful group of ladies have made such a huge impact on the community.

"It’s a wonderful story, and one that we hope could inspire others to do similar things in their own local area.”

The charity shop is always looking for donations of unwanted goods, apart from bedding due to issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as prizes for raffles and tombola’s.

For further updates on the group, follow their Facebook page by searching for: @DunningtonCancerSupportGroup.