Bettys’ cafe and tearooms in St Helen's Square are to receive a luxury upgrade of their upstairs Belmont Room toilets.

City of York Council planners have approved the revamp, which involve diving the existing gents’ customers toilets to create two separated rooms, while adding an extra cubicle to the female toilets.

There will also be a new baby-change, with toilet, handwash basin and changing unit.

No structural changes are needed for the Grade II-listed building situated in the Central Historic Core Conservation Area.

In their application, as previously reported in the Press, Betty’s said they aimed to "sympathetically bring new life and glamour back to the toilets, to create a special experience for Bettys customers".

Council planners said: “The proposed alterations involve change to the layout of modern toilets where the finishes are late 20th and 21st century and make no contribution to the special interest of the building. As a result the works are acceptable as they would not adversely affect the character of the building as one of special architectural and historic interest.”

They added: “It is considered that the conversion works respect the special historic and architectural interest of the building. They comply with national planning guidance.”