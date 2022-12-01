PUPILS from a school near York have honoured Queen Elizabeth II with a new artwork display.

The children at Outwood Primary Academy in Alne, near York, have created a special artwork display for their local community to enjoy in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

To create the design for the artwork, the children have been working with textile artist Donna Cheshire since earlier this year. The academy decided on a wall hanging that celebrates their connection with their local community, while also tying in themes related to the Royal Family.

Michelle Dawson, headteacher at the school, said: “It is important for us to ensure Outwood Primary Academy is at the very heart of our community, so it's fantastic to be able to put together an artwork display that signifies our connection to those in our local area.

"This was a wonderful tribute to The Queen to mark her 70 years on the throne earlier this year."