POLICE officers in North Yorkshire are asking people to call out anyone who is behind the wheel when under the influence of drink or drugs this Christmas.

From December 1, North Yorkshire Police’s drink and drug drive campaign will see officers patrolling the county in marked and unmarked police vehicles in a bid to ensure that those who put their own lives and other road users lives at risk are caught and prosecuted.

Static roadside checks will also be in place to provide officers with the power to request a breath sample from any driver who is suspected to have committed a road traffic offence.

Police are also keen to remind road users that it’s not just about having a drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit the morning after.

Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police said: “The Christmas drink and drug drive campaign is a priority for the force each year. We make no apology for stopping motorists who are either driving when over the drink drive limit or under the influence of drugs.

“December is anticipated to be a busy period for us with the usual Christmas parties as well as the World Cup.

“I would urge people who are out socialising to call out anyone who is about to drive or who is driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

“If it’s happening there and then, please call us on 999. One call could be all it takes to save a life”.

The police campaign will run until January 1 2023 (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

During last year’s campaign – which ran from December 1 2021 to January 1 2022, there were 137 people arrested for drink or drug driving. From the 137 arrests, 120 were men and 17 were women. Seventy-two people of the 137 were charged with an offence, while 25 of the arrests were made following a road traffic collision.

This year’s campaign is endorsed by actor Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle in the Yorkshire based soap Emmerdale. Mark participated in a mock road traffic collision to show members of the public the harsh reality of drink and drug driving.

Throughout this year’s campaign, which runs up to January 1 2023, police will be publishing regular updates of the number of arrests made and prosecutions on their social media channels and website.

Group manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Tony Peel said: “Year on year lives are lost or changed forever due to the actions of others.

“There are still people who continue to put not only their life at risk but also that of others through inconsiderate irresponsible behaviours.

The risk is defiantly not worth it, the consequences are life changing for not only you but many others.”