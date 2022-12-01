A GIRL has got stuck in a tree in a York suburb.

Emergency services were called out shortly before 8.30pn last night (November 30) after reports of a youngster in trouble,

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the A1079 Hull Road near Badger Hill shops.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from York were called to a young woman with her leg stuck in a tree after climbing it.

"Crews used a ladder and lighting to free her and bring her to earth safely."