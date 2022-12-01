A WOMAN and a man have been attacked in the street in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident that occurred on Howard Drive in the Rawcliffe area of York.

It happened at 8.30pm on November 5, and involved a man assaulting a woman and another man.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as white, about 20-years-old, of slim build, and wearing a white t-shirt, blue/black trousers and white trainers.

"Following ongoing enquiries, we're now appealing for information from the public about the assault.

"If you can assist the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220196848."