FIREFIGHTERS are on the scene after containers leaked on to a main road near Selby.
Crews first responded to the reports at 3.08pm today (November 30) about the incident on Cobroft Lane, Cridling Stubbs.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from Selby are currently in attendance to reports of six leaking containers on the highway.”
