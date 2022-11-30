FIREFIGHTERS are on the scene at a fire in the open near a North Yorkshire village.
Crews from Scarborough and Sherburn are on the scene following reports of a fire in the open in Staxton Brow, Staxton.
The crews first responded to the reports at 4.07pm today (November 30).
