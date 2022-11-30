POLICE have recovered a large quantity of cannabis plants at a property in York.
Officers were contacted by a member of the public who raised concern that cannabis was being grown at a property in the Burnholme area of the city.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We started an investigation to gather further information and gained entry into the address this morning where we recovered a large quantity of cannabis plants.
“Our inquires are continuing and we would ask anyone who has any information to come forward.
"You can call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ryan Innes. Or you can email ryan.innes@northyorkshire.police.uk."
Quote reference number 12220211955 when passing information to police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article