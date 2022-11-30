POLICE have recovered a large quantity of cannabis plants at a property in York.

Officers were contacted by a member of the public who raised concern that cannabis was being grown at a property in the Burnholme area of the city.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We started an investigation to gather further information and gained entry into the address this morning where we recovered a large quantity of cannabis plants.

“Our inquires are continuing and we would ask anyone who has any information to come forward.

"You can call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ryan Innes. Or you can email ryan.innes@northyorkshire.police.uk."

Quote reference number 12220211955 when passing information to police.