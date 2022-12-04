Meet Abby and Kensi, a pair of very flop-eared rabbits.

The two friends were brought in to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane by an inspector after being found living in what the charity describes as 'horrendous conditions'.

A member of staff at the animal home described them as a 'really sweet pair of girls'

After being given some TLC, the pair are 'now in tip top condition and ready to find their forever home together', the staff member said.

"They will make a family who are lucky enough to adopt them very happy indeed.

"After their tough start to life, they really do deserve their happy ever after."

The RSPCA is keen for the two friends to be adopted together.

Abby and Kensi like 'treat time' and being hand-fed, but will need space in which to go outside and explore, the RSPCA says.

"We are looking for accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of 6ft with an attached run of a minimum 8ft," the staff member said.

"Any other accommodation will happily be discussed by staff at the centre."

Abby and Kensi could live with children of secondary school age.

To find out more about Abby and Kensi, or to see what other animals are available for adoption from the RSPCA in York, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA says that, due to the high volume of applications it is receiving, 'if you have not heard back from from us within two weeks it means unfortunately you have not been successful this time for these rabbits.'

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.