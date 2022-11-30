Almost 1,500 ambulance workers have voted to strike across Yorkshire, increasing the threat of widespread industrial action in the NHS before Christmas.

The GMB said its members working as paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff are set to walk out in nine trusts, including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, which serves York.

The GMB said workers across the ambulance services and some NHS trusts have voted to strike over the Government’s four per cent pay award, which it described as another “massive real-terms pay cut”.

The union will meet with reps in the coming days to discuss potential strike dates before Christmas.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “Ambulance workers – like other NHS workers – are on their knees.

“Demoralised and downtrodden, they’ve faced 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, fought on the frontline of a global pandemic and now face the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

“No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly – today shows just how desperate they are.

“This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

“Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse.

“GMB calls on the Government to avoid a winter of NHS strikes by negotiating a pay award that these workers deserve.”

The Press has contacted the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for comment.

The news follows an announcement by Unison on Tuesday that thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services in the North East, North West, London, Yorkshire and the South West ​are to be called out on strike over pay and staffing levels after voting in favour of industrial action.

The union’s general secretary, Christina McAnea, said: “The decision to ​take action and lose a day’s pay is always a tough call. It’s especially challenging for those whose jobs involve caring and saving lives.

“But thousands of ambulance staff and their NHS colleagues know delays won’t lessen, nor waiting times reduce, until the Government acts on wages. That’s why they’ve taken the difficult decision to strike.

“Patients will always come first and emergency cover will be available during any strike but, unless NHS pay and staffing get fixed, services and care will continue to decline.”

The GMB announcement comes after it emerged that a threatened strike by nurses in December would not affect York Hospital.

The NHS trust covering the region has not been selected for industrial action on December 15 and 20, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed.

But York and Scarborough could still be hit next year however, trust chief executive Simon Morritt told a board meeting on Wednesday.

The trust has said it has “robust” plans in place to handle strike action.