York Minster wants to erect two Portakabins in its shadow as part of its approved plans for a £5m ‘centre of excellence.’

The minster says the two temporary buildings totalling 71m2 off Minster Yard would house staff during the centre’s construction over 72 weeks to provide ‘essential office and welfare accommodation.’

Planning documents said: “Both temporary structures will be wrapped in images of the Centre of Excellence to inform the public and the many visitors to York Minster of this significant project.”

They continued: “The purpose of this temporary proposal is to facilitate the development of the Centre of Excellence, which ultimately aims to provide facilities for the long term repair of the Minster and to generate revenue through the addition of a commercial craft skills offering to other heritage estates.”

Minster director of works and precinct Alexander McCallion says from February 1, the entire Works department will leave the current Stoneyard in Deangate to allow demolition works to begin.

Other staff will be located elsewhere in Deangate or the lodge on Queen’s Path. The management team would move to the portakabins on the site the presently contains the Winter Village and other pop-up events.

“Once the new offices and welfare facilities are built, the Portakabins will be removed and the area re-turfed,” he added.