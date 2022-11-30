THE Salvation Army expects a record number of York families to need its help this year in ensuring their children get presents at Christmas, amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Residents are being urged to back the Sally Army’s annual Christmas Present Appeal to make sure York kids do not wake up on Christmas Day without a gift, or miss out on Christmas dinner.

Leader Major Kay Cullingworth said the church supported over 250 families and 730 children with toys and food hampers last year.

“This year, we are expecting the number of families requesting help to rise as a result of the cost of living crisis,” she said.

“We are concerned that the crisis will mean even more families struggling to pay for the very basics over Christmas.”

She revealed that 290 requests for help had already been received.

She said donations of new, unwrapped toys could be dropped at Tesco’s major stores at Clifton Moor and Askham Bar, and at Herbert Todd & Son, Monks Cross until December 11, or people could contact York Salvation Army on 01904 690697.

“The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through their networks and via local groups and social services,” she said.

“Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, t-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.”

She said people could also donate through The Entertainer’s Big Toy Appeal, run by the national toy shop chain.

“Customers can buy an extra toy to donate when they visit a store or shop online at TheToyShop.com and www.elc.co.uk websites,” she said.

“For every toy donated, The Entertainer will also add a toy, doubling the number for children in need.

“Each Entertainer store has been connected with a local Salvation Army corps who will collect and distribute the toys through the wider Christmas Present Appeal.”

Residents at Handley House and Ebor Court care homes in York, operated by Ideal Carehomes, have been helping the Salvation Army’s appeal by asking neighbours to drop toys off at either of the homes in Green Lane and Great North Way.

82-year-old resident, Amelia ‘Amy’ Hattersley, who moved into Handley House earlier this year, said,:‘It’s a brilliant idea for all the kiddies - they shouldn’t go without, and I will be buying a gift to donate this year.’

Charlie Parker, the Home Manager at Handley House, said: ‘No child should be without a present at Christmas. It makes me so proud that we are able to be involved and give something to help.’

Major Cullingworth added that the Salvation Army would stage its community Carol Service at 4pm this Sunday, December 4, at Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School and its Church Carol Service at 10.30am on December 18 at Burton Green Primary School.

She said the Salvation Army was both a church and charity, which expressed its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities.

*To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/york.