Plans for a two-storey apartment block for the elderly and disabled have been submitted by a York charity.

The Joseph Rowntree Trust seeks to build the flats on a 0.13ha site currently containing a bungalow at 12 Sturdee Grove, York.

“The site is an empty site with little visual merit to the local area,” said the planning application.

Planning documents also say trust is involved in building a variety of homes on a range of tenures.

The scheme would feature a communal garden and parking would increase from 6 to 15 spaces.

The documents continued: “The proposals incorporate 1 bedroom plus apartments providing homes for the elderly, disabled and ambulant disabled. Each apartment provides a suitable sized one-bedroom unit with the addition of a small study. Each proposal accounts more that 40m2 internal footprint in accordance with National Described Space Standards for a one-bedroom flat.”

The application concluded the scheme, if approved, would meet a demand for such facilities, with a design appropriate for the site, which had been developed through community consultation.