After much deliberation, our winner is Danielle Simpson for this atmospheric photo of the statue of Emperor Constantine by York Minster. This is a much loved local landmark - but Danielle's brilliant composition shows it to us in a new way. Well done!

Our runners up are:

* Michelle Sorrell for her photo of Shambles after dark

* Sue Gabbatiss for her shot of reindeer about to fly over Bootham Bar

* Lisa Young - Christmas display at Homestead Park

Lisa Young - Christmas display at Homestead Park (Image: Camera Club)

* Anne Crawford for proving there is always something interesting to watch on a riverside walk along the Ouse

* Garry Hornby's snap of a nutcracker, illustrating that York is full of surprises

* Annie Greenhouse's image of a York snickelway - one of the many joys of the city

* Simon Boyle for his image of The Old Chapel and The Minster

* Barbara Smith for showing York is still beautiful even in the floods

and David King for his photo of the memorial to the Boer War, somewhat overshadowed by the Minster next door.

