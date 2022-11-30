The houses are proposed on the site of industrial units in a village north of York.

Mr and Mrs Manners seek to build a 3-bed and two 4-bed houses with separate garage/store, following the demolition of an existing workshop and ancillary stores at 87 Church View, The Village , Stockton on the Forest.

Planning documents say the site has been used for light industrial/ storage workshops for at least 10 years and was a haulage yard before then.

The replacement scheme, if approved, would see buildings in similar locations to their existing sites, with the proposed development taking less than half the existing footprint.

The houses being set away from the existing boundary allowing it to have some screen planting would further reduce the impact of the development.

This “represents a significant reduction in scale and mass and the overall impact on the local area,” the application continued.

Recommending approval, it added: “In short we believe the scheme succeeds in providing good quality accommodation within an existing established settlement area. The proposed scheme seeks to reduce impact on the surrounding conservation area reducing both footprint and scale/mass when compared to existing. The properties have been designed to take advantage of natural sunlight where possible and provide good amenity to each of the dwellings.”