A HEARTBROKEN mum has paid tribute to her 'truly amazing, loving, caring' son, following an inquest into his death in a motorbike crash.

Stacy Lees, of Selby, said her 18-year-old son Tom Ferguson had been a 'beautiful person inside and out,' and was 'missed beyond belief.'

She was speaking after the inquest heard Tom died in September last year in a head-on collision with a car on the A19 between Thirsk and York, which may have been caused by a gust of wind blowing him into the path of the vehicle.

She said motorbikes had been his passion and all his bikes had been kept in immaculate condition after he spent the majority of his time cleaning them or tinkering with them.

"To Tom, they were not just a mode of transport getting him from work or to visit his friends,they were part of him," she said.

She said she had asked Tom's friends for their thoughts about him and they had said he was the 'most loving,caring funny friend' they could have had.

"They said he was the first one you got in touch with when you were feeling down, because he was always there for any of his friends to listen to their problems and help them in any way he could," she said.

"He had a true heart of gold, he was the kind of person who lights up a room when he enters."

She said Tom's little brother Oliver had said he wanted to be just like Tom, which was 'high praise indeed.'

Stacy said Tom's natural ability in a kitchen had come to light when he was younger,the creative side in him shining through, and he had become a qualified chef, having passed his exams with distinction.

Tom Ferguson's friends, pictured at Squires Cafe in Sherburn-in-Elmet on the first anniversary of his death during a charitable fundraising ride (Image: Stacy Lees)

He had loved his job at Loftsome Bridge Hotel, where he had 'taken to his role like a duck to water and quickly became a favourite person to work with.'

She revealed that Tom had shown signs of the adult he would become when his grandad Allan sadly passed away when Tom was only 15.

"They had an amazing bond and Allan would have done anything for Tom," she said.

"Tom got involved with the funeral arrangements and when told he would be okay going in jeans and a top he said 'no,' he wanted to do his grandad proud, get himself a suit and pay his respects in a traditional manner. A humbling touch from someone so young and first real experience of bereavement."

She said Tom had not been a religious person but if there was a heaven he would be there, still loving and caring for all those who knew him.