Councillors have approved plans for a modern new build in a village near Pocklington despite concerns it could harm a protected area.

East Riding Council’s Western Area Planning Sub-Committee voted to approve plans for the new build in land off Park Lane, Bishop Wilton.

Applicant Iain Rickatson told the committee he wanted to build a more modest house to downsize into now that his children had grown up and left their family home.

But councillors heard the authority’s conservation officer objected claiming the house would set a harmful precedent in the village’s Conservation Area which includes the Grade I-listed St Edith’s Church.

Plans for the home state it would have three bedrooms and an incorporated garage.

Bishop Wilton Parish Council and one local resident supported the plans, with the latter saying the modern design had flair which complemented the village and brought much-needed housing.

One person objected along with the council’s conservation officer who claimed the design was unsuitable for a traditional, historic village.

Mr Rickatson told councillors the design of the house had been altered, including removing a roof light, to make it fit better into its surroundings.

The applicant said: “The support of the parish council and a resident is a strong reflection that this would be sustainable.

“There are homes nearby which were built in the 1950s, 1970s and 1990s as well as new builds which were approved.

“Take the reasonable person test, would it have any impact on someone walking through the countryside?

“I believe it wouldn’t.”

Wolds Weighton’s Cllr David Rudd said the design of the home would not harm anyone and it would free up the applicant’s home for another family to move into.

Committee member Cllr Charlie Bayram said the design was a mish-mash of styles which would not fit the village.

He called on the applicant to talk to the conservation officer to draw up a more acceptable plan.

Committee Chair Cllr Paul West said he knew the area and did not think it would have a harmful impact.

The chair said: “The design is something we’ll see more and more of in years to come.

“It’s not an unpleasant design, I think this is the way we’re going.”