A North Yorkshire Christmas market is about to open - in what organisers say will be a bigger and more festive event than ever before.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre will run from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 11, having already reached capacity for traders who have come from Yorkshire and across Europe to take part.

This year's market is located in the town centre along Cambridge Street and Market Place.

John McGivern, destination events manager for Destination Harrogate, said: "We’re delighted that Harrogate Christmas Fayre has reached capacity for traders and that the Christmas experience provided by Destination Harrogate is even stronger this year.

"This expanded offer looks set to draw more residents and visitors into Harrogate for the festive season, providing a fantastic boost to our local businesses and our visitor economy, and offering an even more exciting Christmas experience for everyone who has chosen Harrogate as their Christmas destination.”

One lucky – and local - company is trading for FREE at Harrogate Christmas Fayre, thanks to the Jolly Big Business Boost - an annual competition by Market Place Europe, the organisers of the Christmas market.

The competition grants young businesses the opportunity to gain experience in the world of trading and to exhibit their products on a new platform. To boost their chances of success, winners are also supported by the Christmas market team with business mentoring and PR opportunities.

A food stall at Harrogate’s 2021 Christmas Fayre. Pictures: Destination Harrogate

This year’s winning company, The Harrogate Hamper, sells luxury products from jams to gins, and from beer to bath salts, using suppliers based in the Harrogate district and North Yorkshire, with “support local” at the heart of the business ethos.

Organisers say Harrogate Christmas Fayre is an integral part of Destination Christmas, the Christmas campaign from Destination Harrogate, under the Visit Harrogate brand, that was launched in 2021.

Alongside the Christmas market, the festive offer in Harrogate includes Little Bird Made artisan market, taking place from December 3-4 and December 10-11, and attractions ranging from an outdoor ice rink, new for 2022; to a giant Ferris wheel, traditional carousel and children’s fairground rides, supported by Harrogate Borough Council’s Parks and Environmental Services.

The Candy Cane Express road train, co-funded by Harrogate BID, will transport revellers around the town centre for free while the market is taking place. The train stops, which include a town centre location for the market and Crescent Gardens for the attractions, have been sponsored by West Park Hotel and Coach & Horses pub in Harrogate, part of the Provenance Collection group.

Anthony Blundell, head of business development at provenance collection, said: “We were thrilled to take up the opportunity to show our support for Destination Harrogate’s Christmas campaign, Destination Christmas. At Provenance, our ethos has always been to partner with the very best Yorkshire has to offer.

The hog roast at Harrogate’s 2021 Christmas Fayre. Pictures: Destination Harrogate

“We delight in welcoming visitors to our stunning spa town, especially at Christmas when our establishments are decorated with beautiful Christmas decorations by Helen James Flowers. And with Apres Ski in the West Park Courtyard on Fridays and Saturdays, and Master Chef Josh Whitehead’s winter warmers at the Coach & Horses, visitors to Harrogate’s Christmas markets and exciting attractions can extend their festive experience with us for an extra magical escape.”

Destination Harrogate has also been working with teams from North Yorkshire and the North East to promote safety and security at Harrogate Christmas Fayre and the town centre events, as part of Protect UK’s Winter Vigilance Campaign.

Messages will be shared throughout December as part of the social media activity on both the Visit Harrogate and Harrogate Christmas Fayre social platforms, reminding people to stay alert and reassuring visitors and residents about police and security presence at events.