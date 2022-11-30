A YORK holidaymaker who fled from police through the centre of Whitby with a baby on the front passenger seat has escaped an immediate trip to jail.

Lewis Owen Hancock, 28, was twice the legal alcohol limit as he sped past “numerous pedestrians enjoying the summer night,” said Emma Handley, prosecuting.

Twice he went the wrong way down one-way streets through the shopping area of the seaside resort before abandoning his BMW sport car and trying to hide under a van.

But police found him and arrested him.

Hancock, of Rawcliffe Avenue, Rawcliffe, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and failure to stop for police.

Judge Simon Hickey told him his behaviour merited a prison sentence but because he had very young children, the sentence could be suspended.

“If you went to prison, it would have a huge impact on them,” the judge said. “Their accommodation would be lost.”

He made Hancock subject to an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition the defendant does a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He also disqualified him from driving for 12 months and ordered that he take an extended driving test before he can drive alone again.

Ms Handley told York Crown Court police suspected something was amiss when they saw Hancock swerve close to their patrol car and narrowly miss a traffic sign at 11.30pm on May 28.

By the time they had turned round, he had sped out of sight. But they quickly picked him up again and signalled him to stop.

He twice went past no entry signs and went the wrong way down one-way streets as he fled via Brunswick Street and Baxtergate and into Langborne Road.

Ms Handley said that knowing the last street was a dead end, police blocked it and located Hancock’s car parked in the Co-op car park.

The driver’s seat was empty and in the front passenger seat was a woman with a baby on her lap, who said her partner, whom she didn’t name, had been driving.

Police started a search and found Hancock trying to hide under a nearby van.

They arrested him.

Ms Handley said Hancock took a breath test at the police station which gave a reading of 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

For Hancock, Eddy Steele said painter decorator Hancock had a drink problem which he wanted to tackle.

On May 28 he had had an argument with his partner and had got into the car. Then he had panicked when he saw the police car.

“His involvement (in the offences) reflects a large amount of stupidity,” said the defence barrister. “He is very sorry, he is very remorseful.”

The family had been on holiday in Whitby at the time.