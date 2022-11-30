YORK'S town crier Ben Fry is to hang up his bell after three-and-a-half years and almost 750 events.

Ben, a dad of two young children, has been out and about in York in his distinctive robes at almost every major event of the last three years.

He's been a regular presence at the Christmas market, helped welcome the Kyiv ballet to the city, and introduced visiting international teams for the recent Rugby League World Cup.

He's also been involved in Mayor-making ceremonies - and proclaimed Charles III King from the steps of the Mansion House.

But he's been doing it all on a voluntary basis, and has had to juggle his town crier's duties with running his own business (the The Potions Cauldron, which he runs with partner Phil Pinder), working on local radio, and bringing up his family.

"I have worked most weekends this year," he said. "I have a young family, and it takes its toll."

He was also hugely disappointed at not being invited to be involved in King Charles' recent visit to York to unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, at York Minster.

The powers-that-be decided they wanted to welcome the King in the traditional manner that had been established for Royal visits before York had a town crier - and there was no place for Ben.

"It was disappointing," he admitted. "I had wanted to do a Royal visit.

"I have been involved in a lot of civic events, like Mayor-making, and the proclamation of the King from the Mansion House steps.

"I respect the decision (not to ask him to be involved in the King's visit). But I do think at least I could have stood at Micklegate without getting in anyone's way!"

Ben said he will be 'hanging up his bell' at the end of the year, after one last Christmas - but won't be available for events next year.

He said he would be leaving with 'mixed emotions'.

He's loved many things about the role, he said - such as meeting the Kyiv ballet, and Rugby League World Cup teams who visited York.

But it all came at a price, he said.

He had been hugely excited to meet Rugby League teams such as Australia, New Zealand and France.

"But my little boy was upset because I couldn't go trick or treating with him."

He leaves with a real sense of satisfaction in having done something worthwhile, he said.

"I have done three and a half years, four markets, four Christmases, four Yorkshire Days - more than 750 appearances.

"I have seen the way visitors respond when I'm walking around the market. It does make a difference to local businesses and local good causes. I feel as though I have given something back!"

Lord Mayor of York Cllr David Carr said he would be sorry to see Ben go.

"He always brings colour and flavour to events in York," he said.