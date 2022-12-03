NO labours are easy - but some are plainly easier than others.
Take the case of Mathilda Brown of New Earswick - who was asleep for most of her labour!
You can read Mathilda's story below as we meet some of York's newest arrivals.
Time to meet some of York's newest citizens:
Baby's full name?
Darla-Marie Heather Cattaneo
Baby's date of birth?
18-09-2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Mathilda Brown and Leon Cattaneo
Where do you live?
New Earswick, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
"Went from 1cm dilated to 10cm in three hours - the whole time I was asleep and pushed her out 14 minutes after waking up. We then went home that same day."
---
Baby's full name?
Albert Ira Raven
Baby's date of birth?
28/10/2022
Baby's weight?
8lbs 9.5ozs
Where was the baby born?
York hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Sophie Watts and Gary Raven
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Wheldrake
Anything unusual about the birth?
Baby was eight days overdue. Baby was born 1.5 hours after arriving at hospital much to mum and dad's surprise as we thought we were just having Braxton Hicks which mum had been experiencing for two weeks at home.
---
Baby's full name?
Joseph Blake Hattee
Baby's date of birth?
13.08.2022
Baby's weight?
5lb 13oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Charlotte Drummond and Matthew Hattee
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Stockton on the Forest
Anything unusual about the birth?
Joseph arrived five weeks early and after a short stay in SCBU we were allowed home to meet big sister Millie.
---
Baby's full name?
Darcey Marie Bailey
Baby's date of birth?
20/08/2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
James & Kerry Bailey
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Strensall, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Darcey's cousin Joseph Hattee was also born in York hospital exactly one week earlier.
---
