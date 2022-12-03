NO labours are easy - but some are plainly easier than others.

Take the case of Mathilda Brown of New Earswick - who was asleep for most of her labour!

Time to meet some of York's newest citizens:

Baby's full name?

Darla-Marie Heather Cattaneo

Darla- Marie

Baby's date of birth?

18-09-2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Mathilda Brown and Leon Cattaneo

Where do you live?

New Earswick, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

"Went from 1cm dilated to 10cm in three hours - the whole time I was asleep and pushed her out 14 minutes after waking up. We then went home that same day."

---

Baby's full name?

Albert Ira Raven

Albert

Baby's date of birth?

28/10/2022

Baby's weight?

8lbs 9.5ozs

Where was the baby born?

York hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Sophie Watts and Gary Raven

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Wheldrake

Anything unusual about the birth?

Baby was eight days overdue. Baby was born 1.5 hours after arriving at hospital much to mum and dad's surprise as we thought we were just having Braxton Hicks which mum had been experiencing for two weeks at home.

---

Baby's full name?

Joseph Blake Hattee

Joseph

Baby's date of birth?

13.08.2022

Baby's weight?

5lb 13oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Charlotte Drummond and Matthew Hattee

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Stockton on the Forest

Anything unusual about the birth?

Joseph arrived five weeks early and after a short stay in SCBU we were allowed home to meet big sister Millie.

---

Baby's full name?

Darcey Marie Bailey

Darcey

Baby's date of birth?

20/08/2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

James & Kerry Bailey

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Strensall, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Darcey's cousin Joseph Hattee was also born in York hospital exactly one week earlier.

---

