A WOMAN has died after being found lying unresponsive on a York footpath.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called by the ambulance service at about 8.25am last Saturday after a member of the public found a woman lying unresponsive on a path in the Fulford Ings area, near the River Ouse.
"Sadly the woman, who was aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics," said a spokesperson.
"Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a report will be prepared for the Coroner."
