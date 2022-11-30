YORK seems to be ever-changing, with new businesses opening every week and building works going on all over the city.

To find out all about the latest proposals for our changing city - check out the latest planning applications for the York.

Here is the latest list - you can find out more about them in detail by putting the reference into the council's planning website at: www.york.gov.uk/SearchPlanningApplications.

Included are schemes for temporary offices at York Minster and a rear extension to a popular York pub.

Here are the latest planning applications before the council:

22/02325/FUL for installation of air source heat pump to rear at 72 Micklegate.

22/02315/FUL for enlarge basement window and lightwell to front. Installation of railings around front lightwell at 14 Mount Parade.

22/02295/FUL for single storey side/rear extension and dormer to rear at 45 Scarcroft Hill.

22/01852/FUL for external works to rear yard walls including infill brickwork after removal of existing timber gates and retention of pedestrian gate at 24 Holgate Road.

22/02255/FUL for erection of single storey flat roofed rear and side extension following demolition of existing pitched roof rear extension at 6 Clifton.

22/01921/FUL for variation of condition two of permitted application 20/01759/FUL for demolition of existing party wall and rebuilding using second hand stocks to match existing on new foundations at 41 Huntington Road.

22/02378/LBC for replacement of internal lighting at 2 Pavement.

22/02243/FUL for erection of one dwelling (revised scheme) at 9 Main Street, Nether Poppleton.

22/02252/FUL for external alterations including erection of two-storey and single-storey extensions with roof terrace and kitchen extractor flue following the demolition of existing single-storey rear extensions and fire escape and removal of existing flue at 5 - 9 Blossom Street.

22/02313/LBC for internal and external alterations including stonework repair to the front elevation at Treasurer's House, Minster Yard.

22/01571/LBC for infill brickwork to side boundary wall following removal of timber gates and retention of pedestrian gate in rear yard wall at 24 Holgate Road.

22/02332/FUL and 22/02299/LBC for installation of air source heat pump to rear at 70 Micklegate.

22/02375/LBC for internal and external alterations including installation of eight air conditioning units and six air conditioning condenser units to rear at 37 Micklegate

22/02256/LBC for external alterations including erection of single storey flat roofed rear and side extension following demolition of existing pitched roof rear extension at 6 Clifton.

22/02392/FUL for installation of photovoltaic array to southern face of quire roof at The Minster.

22/02342/FUL for temporary (72 weeks) siting of two Portakabins providing essential office and welfare facilities at The Minster.

19/00949/LBC for display of two externally illuminated fascia signs and one. externally illuminated projecting sign (retrospective) at 21 - 23 Bootham

22/02381/FUL for erection of three dwellinghouses with associated parking following demolition of existing workshop and ancillary stores at 87 The Village, Stockton On The Forest.

22/02253/LBC for internal and external alterations including erection of two-storey and single-storey extensions with roof terrace and kitchen extractor flue following demolition of existing single-storey rear extensions and fire escape, removal of existing flue, refurbishment of internal customer areas and relocation of customer toilets to first-floor at 5 - 9 Blossom Street.

22/02267/FUL for erection of three dwellings after demolition of car garage at 1 Avenue Road

22/02349/FULM for erection of two storey apartment building containing ten units for the elderly, disabled and ambulant disabled, including associated landscaping and new vehicular access with relevant parking provisions, following demolition of existing bungalow and vegetation/tree removal at 12 Sturdee Grove.

22/02199/FULM for retention of temporary buildings and erection of two additional temporary buildings as a Primary Care Medical Centre (use class E(e)) with associated parking and access for a period of 18 months at Askham Bar, Tadcaster Road.

22/02266/FUL for variation of condition two of permitted application 18/02946/FULM to allow amendments to the approved drawings to include additional rooftop amenity space, a new substation at ground floor, repositioning of balconies and re-design of internal courtyard at Hungate Development Site, Hungate.

22/02257/FULM for conversion and redevelopment of site to provide 95 dwellings and mixed-use space, to include new build dwellings, demolition of modern extensions and ancillary building and associated car parking, landscaping and other works (phased development) at The Retreat, 107 Heslington Road.

Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk. Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing within 21 days to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA