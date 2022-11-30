Christmas has arrived in Knaresborough, with the popular market town also hosting its Christmas Market this weekend.

The festivities kicked off last Friday with its Bright Friday Christmas Light Parade.

This event aims to be a symbol of light on what has become known as ‘Black Friday’ and featured many retailers staying open late.

A ‘fantastic turnout’ enjoyed a lantern parade from the castle led by the Knaresborough Town Crier and Revd Garry Hinchcliffe and the lighting of the tree and other lights.

This Saturday and Sunday sees the return of the Christmas Market, with an expected 60 stalls, bigger than last year, which was smaller than usual due to the pandemic.

Hot roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and performances by a wide variety of local dancers, brass bands and choirs will add to the festive atmosphere.

As always, the market weekend will close at 4.30pm on Sunday with a firework finale, set against the backdrop of Knaresborough’s famous viaduct and the Nidd Gorge

Market Chair, Hazel Haas, said: “Last year’s market was a huge success and we were thrilled with the feedback from traders and visitors alike.

“There was such a buzz in the town. I think people were just so pleased to see the return of large scale town events after a difficult 18 months. The 2022 market promises to be even bigger and there has been a high demand from traders, with stalls selling out way ahead of time.”

Volunteers have been liaising with groups and businesses for the event, which will benefit good causes in the town.

Committee member Charlotte Gale said: “We have a fantastic range of local independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants in town, not just in the market square, but on the surrounding streets and High Street.

“We hope that visitors to the market will also take the time to explore everything which Knaresborough has to offer. The businesses always make such an effort to decorate their windows for Christmas, which gives a wonderful festive feeling in town on the market weekend.”

Saturday also sees the return of the St John’s Christmas Tree Festival in St John’s Church and runs until Friday December 23.

Next Saturday in Market Place will see a new event, the Knaresborough Winter Fayre, which promises a day of festivities, with a Santa Grotto, fairground rides, mulled wine, Artisan Market, plus Punch and Judy.

Christmas Eve also sees the Knaresborough Live Nativity, with a traditional nativity play performed in Market Place.

Boxing Day sees the return of the Tug of War at Low Bridge, which was cancelled last year due to Covid concerns.

New Year’s Day will see the traditional Duck Race at Waterside.

Overall, the festivities confirm how Knaresborough is fighting back from the pandemic, with many residents supporting a ‘Support Local’ message. The town has also enjoyed a raft of new store openings.