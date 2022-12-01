Every family has their own Christmas traditions, from watching their favourite festive film to singing carols to a more modern experience.

Festive shopping is a key part for many families, whether rushing around on Christmas Eve trying to do all the shopping in one day or looking for a bargain on Boxing Day.

And for many in York, there are plenty of shopping centres that are just a short drive away that have hundreds of shops to look around and grab a bargain.

But before you start planning your day at the shopping centre, you might want to check the opening times, as Christmas sees amended times to give workers a well-earned break.

Although the shopping centre has its own opening times for the festive period, shops and restaurants have their own which you can check via the shopping centres websites.

McArthur Glen Designer Outlet Christmas opening times

Christmas Eve, 24 December: 9am-5pm

Christmas Day, 25 December: Closed

Boxing Day, 26 December: 9am-8pm

Bank holiday, 27 December: 9am-8pm

Monks Cross Christmas opening times

23 December: 9am-8pm

Christmas Eve, 24 December: 8am-7pm

Christmas Day, 25 December: Closed

Boxing Day, 26 December: 9am-6pm

Bank holiday, 27 December: 9am-6pm

Vangarde Christmas opening times

23 December: 9am-9pm

Christmas Eve, 24 December: 9am-4pm

Christmas Day, 25 December: Closed

Boxing Day, 26 December: Closed

Bank holiday, 27 December: 9am-4pm

New Year's Day, 1 January: Closed

Trinity Leeds Christmas opening times

23 December: 9am-9pm

Christmas Eve, 24 December: 9am-6pm

Christmas Day, 25 December: Closed

Boxing Day, 26 December: 9am-6pm

Bank holiday, 27 December: 9am – 6pm

New Year's Eve, 31 December: 9am-6pm

New Year's Day, 1 January: 11am-5pm

Bank Holiday, 2 January: 9am-6pm

Metro Centre Christmas opening times