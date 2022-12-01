Every family has their own Christmas traditions, from watching their favourite festive film to singing carols to a more modern experience.
Festive shopping is a key part for many families, whether rushing around on Christmas Eve trying to do all the shopping in one day or looking for a bargain on Boxing Day.
And for many in York, there are plenty of shopping centres that are just a short drive away that have hundreds of shops to look around and grab a bargain.
But before you start planning your day at the shopping centre, you might want to check the opening times, as Christmas sees amended times to give workers a well-earned break.
Although the shopping centre has its own opening times for the festive period, shops and restaurants have their own which you can check via the shopping centres websites.
McArthur Glen Designer Outlet Christmas opening times
- Christmas Eve, 24 December: 9am-5pm
- Christmas Day, 25 December: Closed
- Boxing Day, 26 December: 9am-8pm
- Bank holiday, 27 December: 9am-8pm
Monks Cross Christmas opening times
- 23 December: 9am-8pm
- Christmas Eve, 24 December: 8am-7pm
- Christmas Day, 25 December: Closed
- Boxing Day, 26 December: 9am-6pm
- Bank holiday, 27 December: 9am-6pm
Vangarde Christmas opening times
- 23 December: 9am-9pm
- Christmas Eve, 24 December: 9am-4pm
- Christmas Day, 25 December: Closed
- Boxing Day, 26 December: Closed
- Bank holiday, 27 December: 9am-4pm
- New Year's Day, 1 January: Closed
Trinity Leeds Christmas opening times
- 23 December: 9am-9pm
- Christmas Eve, 24 December: 9am-6pm
- Christmas Day, 25 December: Closed
- Boxing Day, 26 December: 9am-6pm
- Bank holiday, 27 December: 9am – 6pm
- New Year's Eve, 31 December: 9am-6pm
- New Year's Day, 1 January: 11am-5pm
- Bank Holiday, 2 January: 9am-6pm
Metro Centre Christmas opening times
- Christmas Eve, 24 December: 9am-5pm
- Christmas Day, 25 December: Closed
- Boxing Day, 26 December: 10am-6pm
- Bank holiday, 27 December: 10am – 6pm
- New Year's Eve, 31 December: 9am-5pm
- New Year's Day, 1 January: Retail closed
