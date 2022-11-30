City of York Council’s latest stratagem of introducing segregated cycle lanes along Hospital Fields Road shows a lamentable understanding as to the impact on businesses and the people who work in this area.

While I understand the rationale, it would appear the council’s puritanical zeal to separate cycles from other road users has blinded them to the realities of parking a car at your place of work.

The plan to axe 26 parking spaces to facilitate the construction of this cycle track is frankly absurd.

Where, pray tell, will people park their cars once the majority of parking spaces have disappeared?

Currently, by 8am during a working week, all available parking spaces on Hospital Fields have already been filled. Yet the council proposes to lose a further 26 parking places.

So, a question for our sage councillors. Where exactly will I park my car when I go to work after you have removed these spaces?

Philip Atkinson, Church Road, Stamford Bridge