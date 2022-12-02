House prices in Selby have gone down by an average of over £1,000 in the month of September, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in September 2022 average house prices in Selby reached £259,212.

This was down from £261,039 in July, representing a 0.3 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 12.6 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in Selby?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £373,481 from £375,540 in July

Semi-detached houses - Down to £223,998 from £225,681 in July

Terraced houses - Down to £190,775 from £192,231 in July

Flats - Down to £119,656 from £122,024 in July

How do Selby house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means Selby is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,559 in September.

In cash terms, the average house price in September was £25,556 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.5 per cent in September 2022. Prices were down by -0.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Selby are the most expensive for average house prices.