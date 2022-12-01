House prices in Harrogate have soared by an average of over £15,000 in the month of September, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in September 2022 average house prices in Harrogate reached £355,573.

This was up from £339,896 in July, representing a 0.1 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 17.6 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Harrogate?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £591,732 from £564,742 in July

- Up to £591,732 from £564,742 in July Semi-detached houses - Up to £350,519 from £335,112 in July

- Up to £350,519 from £335,112 in July Terraced houses - Up to £285,463 from £272,296 in July

- Up to £285,463 from £272,296 in July Flats - Up to £199,568 from £192,283 in July

How do Harrogate house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Harrogate to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £294,559 in September.

In cash terms, the average house price in September was £25,556 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.5 per cent in September 2022. Prices were down by -0.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Harrogate are the most expensive for average house prices.